What you need to know Jan. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 26.
Tuesday is starting off very foggy with wake-up temperatures ranging in the 30s to mid 40s.
The southern half of the Heartland will see some sunshine this afternoon, while the northern half will be more cloudy.
Afternoon highs will range in the low 40s near Mt. Vernon and Farmington to the low 50s near Paducah and Union City.
Tonight will be calm, but cooler air will move into the Heartland ahead of snow on Wednesday morning.
This will not be a winter storm, but light snow will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A dusting to an inch of snow will be likely. Some isolated areas could have higher amounts where a heavier band pushes through.
The rest of the week will be sunny and cool.
The weekend is looking very windy, cloudy and rainy.
- The TBI is searching for a 70-year-old Martin man they consider armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide on Reelfoot Lake.
- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Pemiscot County.
- Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city’s mayor called a “devastating act of violence.”
- House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate late Monday for the start of his historic trial.
- Coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels.
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department is pleading others to wait their turn for a vaccine, after links for COVID-19 vaccine appointments circulated.
- A Heartland community is letting the lights shine for a high school junior who is currently battling cancer.
- Until a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public, some doctors have recommended upgrading or doubling-up on masks to prevent against virus mutations.
- A COVID-19 testing site in Louisville, Ky. is now offering a mouthwash test.
- Four people from southeast Missouri were arrested, along with three others, on federal racketeering charges.
- West Texas Girl Scout and her dad built a plexiglass shield for cookie season.
- Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi and other brands which won’t be advertising its biggest brands during the Super Bowl.
