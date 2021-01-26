Water reported over roadways in western Ky.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Several roads are closed in western Kentucky due to high water from heavy rain on Monday, January 25.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the following road closures as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday:
Carlisle County
- KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4 mile marker- Signs Posted
Fulton County
- KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom between KY 311 and KY 1099- Signs Posted
Hickman County
- KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
- KY 58 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 9 to 10mm- KYTC Personnel On Site
- KY 307 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 13 to 14mm- Signs Posted
- KY 58 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 7 to 8mm- KYTC Personnel on Site
- KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm- Signs Posted
- KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell area- Signs Posted
- KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker in the Bayou De Chien area between Rose Road and Hopkins Cemetery Rd- Signs Posted
- U.S. 51 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 4 to 5 mile marker- Signs posted with KYTC Personnel Monitoring
Marshall County
- KY 1311/Slickback Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3 to 5 mile marker
- KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted
- KY 2595/Lakeview Church Rd is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm in the Cypress Creek area between Ruggie Cemetery Rd and Ohio Court
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection-Signs Posted
- KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the KY 305/Cairo Road intersection
- KY 348/Wadesboro Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 6.5 to 7mm between Hardmoney and the McCracken-Graves County Line
- KY 450/Oaks Road has Water Over Road signs posted in numerous locations from the 3mm to the 7.7mm between Shemwell Lane and KY 1954/John Puryear Drive- Signs Posted
- KY 131/Said Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 2 mm between the McCracken-Graves County Line and the Clarks River Bridge
- KY 1286 has Water Over Road signs posted in the S Curves about 1/4 mile north of U.S. 62
