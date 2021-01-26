Tracking snow on Wednesday, here is the very latest

This afternoon will be mainly dry, but a lot of clouds will hang around the area. High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s north to mid 50s south. Tonight much of the Heartland will drop right below freezing. So as snowfall moves in Wednesday morning, there could be some scattered slick spots in our western counties. Overall, the impact on the roads looks limited for all of Wednesday as temperatures will remain right above freezing for most of the event. With the said, a quick dusting to an inch of snow likely on grassy surfaces. The snow moves out by the afternoon hours. Then we clear out and get the sunshine back for Thursday, but chilly weather expected too.