S7HD reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 23 more cases

SOUTHERN SEVERN REGION, Ill.(KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported two new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region.
The individuals were a female in her 60′s in Alexander County and a male in his 70′s in Hardin County.
There have been 78 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
S7HD also reports 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 5,953 confirmed cases.
There are currently 484 active cases in the region.
