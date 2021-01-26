Paducah City Hall to reopen with limited access

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah will be reopening City Hall with limited access and specific procedures on Monday, February 1.
“To keep everyone safe and healthy, I encourage the public to continue using video conferencing to meet with staff and to conduct as much business as possible by phone, email, mail, or other digital means. However, we know that many citizens prefer to conduct their business with the Finance Department and the Fire Prevention Division in person. Therefore, we are reopening those sections of City Hall to the public with the rest of the building available by appointment only,” said City Manager Jim Arndt.
For the safety of employees and public, visitors to City Hall are asked to wear a facial covering, follow the signage directing movement through the building, and take advantage of the hand sanitizer stations.
The following procedures are in place for those who wish to conduct business at City Hall:
- City Hall is open from 8 until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for high risk customers only. High risk customers include those 65 years of age and older and those who are immunocompromised or have underlying medical conditions including but not limited to chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. • City Hall is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for all customers.
- At this time, only the following types of business will be conducted at City Hall without a prior appointment: financial payments in the Finance Department and permits and payments through the Fire Prevention Division. All other meetings with City staff will be by appointment only. Call the department of interest or the Customer Experience Department at 270-444-8800 to schedule an appointment.
- The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged. The City is providing disposable face masks upon entry to the building.
- Customers who have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are requested to avoid visiting City Hall.
- Once inside City Hall, please follow the signage for the traffic flow around the atrium and the stairwells. Customer Experience Representative will be helping to ensure the greatest amount of social distancing between customers. Furthermore, the restrooms and elevator are limited to one person or a family unit at a time.
As a reminder, the drop-box located next to the 5th Street door of City Hall is available to drop off payments and correspondence.
The general information phone number for City government is 270-444- 8800.
Also, check the city’s website for various email addresses and department phone numbers.
