New COVID-19 cases set at 2,485 as vaccinations continue in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials provided an update to the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson starts the briefing by addressing the unemployment rate in the state.
The workforce in Arkansas has grown by 38,000.
Gov. Hutchinson says that Arkansas is ranked number 10 for percent of the population vaccinated at 6.5%.
In the case report for Tuesday, Jan. 26, there are 2,485 new cases in the state.
Active cases are up 366 at 18,158.
The total deaths remain high with 40 additional people losing their lives due to the virus.
The death toll in Arkansas is 4,690.
Within the last 24 hours, an additional 12,457 doses have been given.
Arkansas Department of Health state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says the state has two vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.
“Want to emphasize they are safe, and they work,” Dillaha said.
