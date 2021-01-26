9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases from Friday, January 22 through Monday, Jan 25.
The following new patients are: two female children, two females in their teens, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and one man in his 60s.
The health department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
As of Monday, 712 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including 17 deaths.
Currently, one COVID-19 patient is in the hospital, 14 patients are isolating at home and 680 have recovered.
