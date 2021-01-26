7 new cases of COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill.

By Amber Ruch | January 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 3:08 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 26.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,923.

The health department also reported one additional death on Tuesday, a woman in her 90s.

A summary of the new cases includes:

  • Females - one woman in her 70s
  • Males - two men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s

A summary of the 2,923 total cases includes:

  • Active cases - 154
  • Released from isolation - 2,712
  • Deaths - 57

