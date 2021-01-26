7 new cases of COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 26.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,923.
The health department also reported one additional death on Tuesday, a woman in her 90s.
A summary of the new cases includes:
- Females - one woman in her 70s
- Males - two men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s
A summary of the 2,923 total cases includes:
- Active cases - 154
- Released from isolation - 2,712
- Deaths - 57
