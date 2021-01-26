18 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, January 26.
The newly reported death was a woman in her 70s.
The newly reported positive cases include:
- Females - one teen, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in her 60s, one in her 70s and two in their 80s
- Males - two in their 20s, two in their 50s, one in his 60s, one in his 70s and two in their 80s
As of Tuesday, there were 176 active cases of COVID-19 are being managed in the county.
The health department reported a total of 4,372 cases in the county, including 66 related deaths.
