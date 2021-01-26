Nearly 4K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,667 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths on Tuesday, January 26.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following are in southern Illinois: one man in his 60s in Franklin County, a woman in her 60s in Jefferson County, one woman in her 90s in Perry County and one woman in her 90s in Saline County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,108,430 cases, including 18,883 deaths.
A total of 15,553,319 tests have been performed in the state.
As of Monday night, 3,001 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 19-25 is 5.7 percent.
A total of 1,227,625 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,764,675.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 719,995 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,180 doses.
