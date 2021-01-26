Light snow likely across the Heartland tomorrow.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. Most of the snow will fall with temperatures slightly above freezing. the snow will likely be light as well. this will cut back on any significant accumulations. ON average we will see up to a half inch across the Heartland with a few areas receiving an inch or so. Most of this will accumulate on grassy surfaces so travel impacts are not expected. Of course while the snow is falling we could see a few slick spots develop on bridges and overpasses and across our western counties, we could see some slick travel develop on secondary roads. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 30s north to middle and upper 30s south.