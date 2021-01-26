KSP investigating deadly crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash in Graves County on Sunday, January 17.
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving two-vehicle as the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 north and KY 1241 in Folsomdale.
According to KSP, Eugene W. Hawkins, 78 of Paducah, pulled out in front of a vehicle and was killed in the crash.
Hawkins’ passenger, Jacqueline A. Robertson, later passed away from injuries she received in the crash.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing.
