Herrin Community school dist. to repay more than $2M

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A judgement was entered against the Herrin Community School District No. 4 on January 14 for improper use of funds.
The judgement is in the amount of $2,729,625.10 and accuses the school district of misusing money from the Illinois County School Facility Occupation Tax Law between October 1, 2008 and August 22, 2011.
The Illinois County School Facility Occupation Tax Law allows a county board to impose a tax of up to 1 percent on all retail business to provide money exclusively for school facility purposes. It’s approved by the voters of the county through a referendum placed on the ballot or a regularly scheduled county election.
In Williamson County, the sales tax became effective on July 1, 2008.
According to a news release from Ronald E. Osman and Associates, from that date to August 22, 2011, Herrin Community School District No. 4 received $4,261,248.83 from the sales tax. The district could only use the money for school facility purposes.
They said the courts and an independent audit found more than half of the money the district received was used for “improper purposes.”
The district was ordered to repay $2,279,625.10 to its capital projects fund for the benefit of its County School Facility Occupation Tax Law fund.
This action was filed with the Williamson County Circuit Court as P&S Grain, LLC and Ronald E. Osman v. Herrin Community School District No. 4, Williamson, Jackson, and Franklin Counties.
