Heartland community lights up town for student battling cancer

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland community is letting the lights shine for a high school junior who is currently battling cancer.
“You know it’s normal to be discouraged when you go through something like this, but her instances of discouragement have very few and far between,” said Andrew Darnell, father.
Just a month ago, DuQuoin high schooler Addi Darnell was diagnosed with cancer.
“At 7 a.m. she was in the mobile ICU on her way to Children’s with a possible lymphoma diagnoses and then we got the official diagnoses two days later,” said Lindsay Darnell, mother.
Addi was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
“She has a really large mass on her neck and one in her chest,” said Lindsay.
Addi’s parents said they didn’t see it coming.
“So, I was by myself and I had to call my husband and tell him to come straight up there. So, we had no clue, no warning,” said Lindsay.
And as Addi fights this cancer, her classmates are showing support in more ways than one.
“We just started brainstorming as soon as we found out what we can do to help her and show our love for her.”
And for some this may seem so small, but for Addi and her family, it’s huge.
When the sun sunsets, Addi’s light shines through.
Three girls surprised Addi after a rough day of chemotherapy.
“When we got the call that Mrs. Stacey said make sure you drive down main street, it makes me a little emotional, there was not a dry eye between the three of us, you know, coming down and seeing the town lit purple,” said Lindsay.
Her parents said through faith and love from the students, Addi can conquer anything.
“We have to trust in god to help us through it. If he heals her with the medicine wonderful, if he heals her without the medicine wonderful. We are just going to believe that it’s going to happen,” said Andrew.
Addi said she appreciates the thoughtfulness of her classmates and thanks everyone for the love and support.
