Gov. Beshear announces 2 cases of COVID-19 variant from UK confirmed in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in the Commonwealth.
The governor said he talked to the president’s COVID-19 team on Tuesday, January 26, and he learned the federal government will increase each state’s supply on COVID-19 vaccine by 17 percent.
“That is a great start,” said Governor Beshear. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,714 new cases on Tuesday and 35 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 350,528 with 3,495 total deaths.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is now 9.63 percent.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,566 Kentuckians were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 391 were in the ICU and 228 were on ventilators.
