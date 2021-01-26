Foggy Tuesday Morning

A very foggy start to Tuesday morning especially with temperatures ranging from the 30s to mid 40s. Cooler areas may see thicker fog through the early morning hours. The southern half of the Heartland will start to see sunshine through the day while the northern half will trend more on the cloudy side. High temperatures will range from the low 40s near Mount Vernon, IL and Farmington, MO to the low 50s near Paducah, KY and Union City, TN.
We will start the evening off calm, but a low pressure off to our south will bring moisture with cooler air over the Heartland. What can you expect during tomorrow morning then…snow! This will not be a large winter event but rather some light snow on grassy/elevated surfaces. A dusting to an inch can be likely with a few spots having isolated higher amounts where a heavier band may set up.
Sunshine ends off the week, but it will be very windy, cloudy, and rainy with another strong system impacting us by the weekend.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.