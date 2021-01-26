First Alert: Foggy morning, calm afternoon ahead of snow tomorrow

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off very foggy with wake-up temperatures ranging in the 30s to mid 40s.
The southern half of the Heartland will see some sunshine this afternoon, while the northern half will be more cloudy.
Afternoon highs will range in the low 40s near Mt. Vernon and Farmington to the low 50s near Paducah and Union City.
Tonight will be calm, but cooler air will move into the Heartland ahead of snow on Wednesday morning.
This will not be a winter storm, but light snow will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A dusting to an inch of snow will be likely. Some isolated areas could have higher amounts where a heavier band pushes through.
The rest of the week will be sunny and cool.
The weekend is looking very windy, cloudy and rainy.
