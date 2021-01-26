Egyptian Health Dept. reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | January 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 4:49 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who died due to complication of COVID-19.

The health department also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases.

The individuals include:

Saline County

• Female: 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 90′s

• Male: 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s

Gallatin County

• Female: 2 in their 40′s

• Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s

White County

• Female: 2 in their teens, 3 in their 20′s, 2 in their 30′s, 1 in their 60′s, 2 demographics unknown case status in progress

• Male: 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,253 lab confirmed positives, including 40 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,523 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 444 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

