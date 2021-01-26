5 counties remain at Orange Warning level in Southern Seven Region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on January 22nd that two Southern Seven counties have stabilized their COVID-19 risks while five S7 counties will remain at Orange Warning Levels.
Union and Johnson County have both stabilized and returned to ‘Blue’ status while the amount of New Cases Per 100,000 and Test Positivity Percentage metrics are still at Orange Warning levels impacting Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope, and Pulaski County.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health, a third risk metric for ICU Availability has improved to 24 percent availability and is not currently impacting the S7 counties.
An orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.
This describes the potential number of people who are currently ill and may be infectious in the county.
Alexander County had 380 potential new cases (based on 23 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 12.3% out of 187 tests. ICU availability was 24%
Hardin County had 1125 potential new cases (based on 44 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 17.5% out of 275 tests. ICU availability was 24%
Massac County had 348 potential new cases (based on 49 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 9.8% out of 337 tests. ICU availability was 24%
Pope County had 404 potential new cases (based on 17 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 9.4% out of 128 tests. ICU availability was 24%
Pulaski County had 439 potential new cases (based on 24 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 12.2% out of 245 tests. ICU availability was 24%
Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation.
A county is considered at the orange ‘Warning’ level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.
Individuals, families, and community groups should use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced last week that southern Illinois’ Region 5, where all seven of our counties are located, moved down three levels to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 mitigation plan.
This move loosens the restrictions in place and allows bars and restaurants to reopen for indoor dining with modified seating capacity.
Casinos, indoor gyms and fitness classes, cultural institutions and more are also able to reopen without tier restrictions.
More information on Illinois’ Phase 4 Reopening Plans can be found here: https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4/
