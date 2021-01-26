Carbondale police investigating home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a reported home invasion early on Tuesday morning, January 26.
Officers responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street around 3:32 a.m. They learned two unknown suspects broke into the home and demanded items at gunpoint.
The suspects left the home on foot. Police said it’s not known which direction they went.
They were described as two men with dreadlock hairstyles. The shorter of the two suspects was described as having a very dark complexion.
According to police, the victim received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-649-COPS.
