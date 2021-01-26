Canceled COVID-19 vaccines due to shared link

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a modern-day problem of supply and demand.
The COVID-19 vaccines are in high demand and local health officials want to make sure the right people are getting vaccinated right now.
“Give that vaccine now to someone who really needs it,” said Maria Davis.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health and health educator, Maria Davis are pleading others to wait their turn for a vaccine, after links for COVID-19 vaccine appointments circulated.
“Every week we have been canceling those links and using a new link, but these just seem to get shared,” said Davis.
She said about ten percent of individuals who received the vaccine are under the age 30 and not considered high risk.
“You are actually taking a vaccine away from someone that is high risk and could have severe illness,” said Davis.
Phase 1b, tier 1 and 2 includes: first responders, essential workers, adults over the age 65 and those with high risks approved by the state.
Those under 30 years old will have cancelled appointments.
“We have been using a client portal so that will no longer be available for people to see” said Davis.
“We do know everyone is anxious that wants to receive the vaccine” said Jane Wernsman.
Jane Wernsman is the director for Cape Girardeau County Public Health.
She said they are doing their best to identify who had an appointment and invitation form versus someone who might have saw and the shared post.
“It could take the vaccine opportunity away from someone who is more vulnerable,” said Wernsman.
“When it comes to your time, we will make sure that you get your vaccine,” said Davis.
Davis asks if you see or receive the link via messenger or social media please do not share.
You can visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/Phase1b/#phase1b-1 to find out when you qualify for a COVID-19 Vaccine
