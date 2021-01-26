Bollinger County Courthouse moves to Phase Zero

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Courthouse will be operating under Phase Zero beginning Tuesday, January 26 through at least 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
Under Phase Zero, all in-person hearings are suspended and only emergency matters will be heard.
According to Judge Scott A. Lipke, the suspension of in-person hearings is due to at least one courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who has a scheduled hearing during the suspension time period is asked to contact their attorney. Those who do not have an attorney are asked to contact the Circuit Clerk’s Office at 573-238-1900 at extension 6.
Applications for orders of protection can be filed with the office of the Circuit Clerk.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.