2 arrested in Pilot Oak area drug investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Reports of illegal drug trafficking led to the arrest of two persons on January 25 near the Pilot Oak area of Graves County.
Deputies were at a residence located in the 7900 block of Ky Hwy 129 at around 12:30 p.m. investigating reported illegal drug activity.
As search of the residence led to the discovery of two sets of electronic scales, Marijuana, Methamphetamine smoking devices, and over an ounce of crystal Methamphetamine, as well as several dosage units of the designer drug Ecstasy.
Stephanie Fulcher, 41, was arrested and is facing charges of Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Possession of a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Ecstasy).
James Turberville, 44, was also arrested.
He is facing charges of Possession of a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.
Both suspects were transported to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later lodged at the Graves County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
