What you need to know Jan. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, January 25.
Patchy to dense fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. for our southern counties.
Light to moderate rainfall will be widespread during the early morning hours.
Heavier rain will begin during the morning commute.
Allow for extra travel time today due to heavy rain and fog reducing visibility.
Embedded thunderstorms are also possible during the morning hours, especially in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
There will be a very wide high temperature range this afternoon, with 40s in southern Illinois to the low 60s in Tennessee.
In the warmer areas of the Heartland, especially the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee, there is a chance for heavy rain with strong to severe storms.
Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches, with 2-3 inches possible in our southern counties.
We will get a short break for some calmer weather on Tuesday ahead of the next system on Wednesday, which could bring a mixture of rain and snow.
Heavy snow does not look likely, but accumulations can’t be ruled out.
Stay tuned for updates.
- Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press.
- Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump nears.
- Top aides to President Joe Biden on Sunday began talks with a group of moderate Senate Republicans and Democrats on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
- More than 40% of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, with only 15% of beds still available.
- Health experts say Missouri isn’t vaccinating people quickly enough to create widespread immunity by this summer.
- A smaller percentage of people in Missouri have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 than in all other states, according to two reports.
- Greenlight Dispensary is scheduled to open their doors on Monday morning.
- Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for a second straight year.
- Sports tournaments held in Cape Girardeau over the weekend had a positive economic impact.
- A small earthquake was registered in near Lilbourn, Mo. on Sunday, January 24.
- An 18-year-old Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin last year is prohibited from associating with known white supremacists under a judge’s recently modified bail conditions.
- At least two people were injured when a police officer responding to a report of a street race plowed his car through a crowd of pedestrians that had gathered around him and were pounding on the car’s windows in downtown Tacoma on Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.