Storms moving out. Clouds drizzle and fog possible this evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Showers and thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain today across the Heartland. This activity is moving out of the area but we are still dealing with low clouds and drizzle. We could see a few areas of fog develop as well. Temperatures will be warmer than average for this time of the year. Lows by morning will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average. Highs will range from the lower 40s far north to middle 50s far south.
Another system will move across the Heartland on Wednesday. At the same time colder air will spread south into the region. this will likely allow for light snow to develop across much of the area. Right now this does not look like a major impact tot eh Heartland but much of the area could receive light accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces.
