Storms moving out. Clouds drizzle and fog possible this evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Showers and thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain today across the Heartland. This activity is moving out of the area but we are still dealing with low clouds and drizzle. We could see a few areas of fog develop as well. Temperatures will be warmer than average for this time of the year. Lows by morning will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.