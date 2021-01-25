4 from southeast Mo. arrested with 3 others on federal racketeering charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people from southeast Missouri were arrested, along with three others, on federal racketeering charges.
The seven are alleged members of the violent Gangster Disciples gang, including top national and state leaders.
Frank Smith, 47, of Naperville, Ill., an alleged “Board Member,” was charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes. Smith was also known as “Little Frank,” “Little Guy, “Red Beard” and “R.B.”
Warren Griffin, 51, of Lancaster, Ky., an alleged “Board Member,” was charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes. Griffin was also known as “GG” and “Big Head.”
Anthony, Dobbins, 53, of Troy, Ill., an alleged “Board Member,” was charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes. Dobbins was also known as “Tony Rome” and “Crazy.”
Sean Clemon, 50, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., an alleged “Governor,” is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes. Clemon was also known as “Pops.”
Dominique Maxwell, 28, of Cape Girardeau, an alleged “Assistant Governor,” was charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes. Maxwell was also known as “D-Mac” and “Monster.”
Perry Harris, 29, of Cape Girardeau, an alleged “Treasurer” and “Chief of Security,” was charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and related firearms crimes. Harris was also known as “P.”
Barry Boyce, 44, of Charleston, Mo., an alleged member of the gang, was charged with RICO conspiracy. Boyce was also known as “Little Barry.”
The case was unsealed on Monday, January 25 in the U.S. District court for the Southern District of Illinois.
According to court documents, the Gangster Disciples are a violent gang with a decades-long history of lawlessness and a presence throughout the United States, including in state and federal prisons. They were found in the 1960s.
The gang uses a structured hierarchy, with leadership positions such as national “Board Members” and state “Governors.”
Among the list of violent crimes alleged in the indictment, are two gang-related murders.
According to court documents, on April 28, 2018, Clemon, Maxwell and Harris, on orders from Smith, allegedly killed Leroy Allen as part of a leadership dispute at a Gangster Disciples meeting in Bridgeton, Mo.
On May 18, 2018, Griffin and Dobbins allegedly killed Ernest Wilson, a rival “Board Member,” in Chicago, Ill.
Other incidents alleged as part of the conspiracy include a nightclub stabbing in East St. Louis, Ill.; a nonfatal shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and multiple unsuccessful murder plots.
The indictment also alleged various acts of drug trafficking by Gangster Disciples members, including an ongoing scheme to smuggle the synthetic drug “K2″ into Missouri state prisons.
Those investigating this case include ATF, FBI, Bureau of Prisons, IRS Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Missouri Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Bridgeton Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and Chicago Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.