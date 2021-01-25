Some people keeping to their New Year’s resolutions in the gym

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As 2021 came about, so did New Year’s resolutions, with many of those having to do with the gym.
With every year that passes, a plethora of people want to get in shape and have a healthier lifestyle.
We talked with Anytime Fitness in Jackson who said they’ve seen people stick with their new healthier lifestyle and it’s making a difference.
“We’ve had people come in and we have an in-body scanner,” personal trainer Dwayne Dale said. “We can detect muscle density and fat in your body. Every six weeks we’ll do a scan on people. Well, we’ve already had people come in and scan in their first six weeks and they’ve lost 3 percent to 4 percent body fat.”
Anytime Fitness Manager and trainer Tracy Ladson said they are getting a lot of people coming in doing the New Year’s resolutions, but also trying to better their health in general and making it a lifestyle.
However, with any exercise, eating right is also important she said.
“It’s very key to make sure you’re eating right,” Ladson said. “You can come to the gym all you want but if you’re not eating right, you’re defeating the purpose. So you want to make sure you’re nutrition is key as well.”
Ladson wanted people to realize their potential and to not give up as results will show.
“Even though it may be a percent here or a pound there, every bit of progress is progress,” Ladson said. “You just have to keep pushing yourself, keep yourself motivated and keep yourself accountable for yourself and it will pay off in the long run.”
If you want to maintain a healthier lifestyle, try out a gym in your area and see if you can be a better and healthier you.
