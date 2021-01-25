43 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Monday, January 25.
That’s new cases since Friday, Jan. 22.
It brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,916.
The newly reported deaths include a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s.
According to the health department, 26 of the new cases are located in a correctional facility in the county and are not included in the breakdown below.
The newly reported cases include:
- Females - one under 18, one in her 20s, one in her 40s, one in her 60s, one in her 70s
- Males - one under 5, one under 14, one in his 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in his 60s, one in his 70s
A summary of the 2,916 confirmed cases includes:
- Active cases - 234
- Released from isolation - 2,626
- Deaths - 56
