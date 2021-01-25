New band director appointed at Ballard; district administrators named to state organizations

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Ballard County’s new band director, Nolan Case, had a busy December.
He graduated from Murray State University, got married, and got his first full-time teaching job.
Case, an Owensboro native, was student-teaching at Paducah Middle School last fall when the Ballard job opened up.
He said he spoke to several colleagues and MSU contacts, and all spoke highly of the program and community.
He previously taught percussion and drumline, and had worked at Madisonville North Hopkins, Hancock County, and Murray high schools.
In this first three weeks here, the new teacher said he and the students were getting to know each other, and deciding how to make the program their own.
In the next few years, Case said he wanted to really work on building up the program.
He said he’s already looking at more ensemble groups, and getting back to marching band competitions.
“I’m going to do everything I can to make it the best experience for students, and expose them to as many performing opportunities as possible,” Case said.
Two Ballard County Schools administrators recently were appointed to state organizations by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent, was appointed to the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.
He replaces Jennifer Ulbricht, whose term had expired.
Dr. Allen’s term will expire on July 16, 2023. Other new members on the council are Mark Leach and Donovan Fornwalt, both of Louisville.
Dr. David Meinschein, Ballard assistant superintendent, was appointed to the Judicial Nominating Commission of the 59th Judicial Circuit.
He replaces Joy Jackson, whose term had expired.
Dr. Meinschein’s term will expire on Jan. 1, 2022.
Other new members on the commission are Richard Overby of LaCenter, Jeff Davis of Cunningham, and Edward Nichols of Arlington.
