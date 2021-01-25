Man facing felony child porn charges in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man with felony child pornography.
Haoyu Wang was charged with first-degree promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child porn.
A no-bond warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to court documents, an image believed to be child porn was reportedly uploaded on October 10, 2020 and was reported to the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by Microsoft.
Investigators tracked the IP address.
On January 1, 2021, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Merriwether Street and talked to the suspect, Wang, who lived at the house.
His cell phone and computer were searched.
According to court documents, investigators found picture and video files of child pornography, along with conversations indicating he was distributing and receiving the files from other users.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.