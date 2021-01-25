Kentucky Lock and Dam Proj. receives $110M

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dedicate $110,100,000 to the Kentucky Lock and Dam project in its Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan.
According to the Army Corps, the Kentucky Lock’s shipment delays are among the longest in the country, hindering more than $5 billion worth of commodities that flow through the lock every year.
Once completed, the new lock addition will essentially eliminate the delays well into the future.
“Kentucky continues to take full advantage of our location at the heart of America’s inland waterways system. The Army Corps’ Work Plan will reinvest in our Commonwealth’s vital infrastructure, promoting economic growth and supporting our maritime workers,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’ve consistently engaged with the communities around the Kentucky Lock and Dam, and I’m proud to continue delivering for these families and workers. I’ll keep working with our partners at the Army Corps so they can finish the job and improve the efficiency of commerce on Western Kentucky’s inland waterways.”
In December, McConnell secured an increased funding authorization of $1.1 billion for the Kentucky Lock and Dam Project.
The previous limit was expected to be reached as early as 2022.
The legislation included a new 65 percent-35 percent cost-sharing agreement for the USACE to contribute more federal funding for major construction projects. The new cost-share formula could accelerate completion of the Kentucky Lock project by as much as three years.
The USACE Work Plan also included $8,750,000 for major rehabilitation at the Rough River Lake Dam.
According to the Army Corps, a 2012 safety report on the existing dam called for structural improvement to lower the risk of flooding to surrounding homes and communities.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.