Kentucky Lock and Dam Proj. receives $110M

“Kentucky continues to take full advantage of our location at the heart of America’s inland waterways system. The Army Corps’ Work Plan will reinvest in our Commonwealth’s vital infrastructure, promoting economic growth and supporting our maritime workers,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’ve consistently engaged with the communities around the Kentucky Lock and Dam, and I’m proud to continue delivering for these families and workers. I’ll keep working with our partners at the Army Corps so they can finish the job and improve the efficiency of commerce on Western Kentucky’s inland waterways.”