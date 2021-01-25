Investigation underway after man found dead on side of road in Pemiscot Co.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the road early on Monday morning, January 25.
According to a release from Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, 911 received a call at 5:36 a.m. on Monday of a person lying on the side of the road on U.S. 412 and County Highway 281. A truck driver reported seeing the person and stopped to check on him.
Deputies arrived at 5:54 a.m. and found 45-year-old Lamont Harris, of Hayti, dead on the side of the road.
An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The investigation continues by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Caruthersville and Hayti Police Departments.
