Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion revises visitor policy
Heartland Regional Medical Center is located in Marion, ill. (Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd | January 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 4:53 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Beginning on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in alignment with Tier 2 mitigations outlined in the Governor’s Restore Illinois reopening plan, Heartland Regional Medical Center is revising its visitor policy.

Until further notice, the visitor policy is as follows:

  • Screenings: Every person entering our facility will continue to undergo temperature and illness screenings and will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing requirements, and perform good hand hygiene.
  • Each patient will be allowed one visitor, between 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at the hospital or associate clinics, including:
  1. Inpatient Medical Unit
  2. Emergency Department
  3. Surgical Unit & Perioperative Services
  4. Outpatient Lab/Imaging
  5. Outpatient Clinics
  • Intensive Care Unit: No visitors will be allowed to the Intensive Care Unit
  • Visitor Movement: Approved visitors are asked to stay in the patient’s room, or designated waiting area, throughout the length of their visit.
  • Courtyard Café: HRMC Staff only

