Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion revises visitor policy

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Beginning on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in alignment with Tier 2 mitigations outlined in the Governor’s Restore Illinois reopening plan, Heartland Regional Medical Center is revising its visitor policy.
Until further notice, the visitor policy is as follows:
- Screenings: Every person entering our facility will continue to undergo temperature and illness screenings and will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing requirements, and perform good hand hygiene.
- Each patient will be allowed one visitor, between 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at the hospital or associate clinics, including:
- Inpatient Medical Unit
- Emergency Department
- Surgical Unit & Perioperative Services
- Outpatient Lab/Imaging
- Outpatient Clinics
- Intensive Care Unit: No visitors will be allowed to the Intensive Care Unit
- Visitor Movement: Approved visitors are asked to stay in the patient’s room, or designated waiting area, throughout the length of their visit.
- Courtyard Café: HRMC Staff only
