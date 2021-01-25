Greenlight Dispensary prepares to open in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenlight Dispensary is scheduled to open their doors on Monday, January 25, in the morning.
This is the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in the southeast Missouri region.
On Sunday, Jan. 24they were checking off all the last minute items, putting labels on products and polishing up everything to be ready for the morning.
“The Department of Health and Senior Services, they come in and do the final blessings on our facility and make sure we have all our SOP’s, security and everything’s in place to serve our patients,” Greenlight Dispensary CEO John Mueller said. “Getting that coming out of Jeff City as the first one down in this market is a really big deal.”
Greenlight Dispensary General Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson said it is important to have an open dispensary here in the southeast Missouri area.
“There is a huge patient base in Cape Girardeau County alone and then in the surrounding counties as well,” Gunther-Jackson said. “To be able to offer that to the people that have been approved for their medical card and get that medication in their hands is what we’re here to do.”
They are equipped with 20 employees and open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
They also plan on bringing more dispensaries to the southeast Missouri area in the near future as well.
