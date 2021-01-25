Gov. Pritzker announces vaccine website; 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a new website to give residents easily accessible information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The website will provide eligible residents with nearby vaccination sites, information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility and answers to frequently asked questions.
“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, at coronavirus.illinois.gov,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide. That also includes information on our first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, opening tomorrow at Tinley Park Convention Center, and will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online. As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments – and in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we’ll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other.”
Start on Monday, January 25, Walgreens will provide vaccines at 92 sites across the state. Eligible residents can click here to schedule an appointment.
Jewel-Osco will be vaccinating eligible residents on Tuesday. You can click here to schedule an appointment.
Over the next few days, the governor said more pharmacy partners will be opening registration for appointments.
He said more than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for Phase 1B.
Eligible residents will also be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department or at a partner pharmacy.
Currently, the sites are available by appointment only.
As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information on those locations will be released at a future date.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,944 new cases of COVID-19, including 49 additional deaths, on Monday, January 25.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,104,763 cases, including 18,798 deaths.
A total of 15,484,034 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 2,962 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 601 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,171 doses.
If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, IDPH said Regions 8 and 9 will move into Tier 1 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
