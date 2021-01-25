Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 25.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,018 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, there are 1,540 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 371 are in the ICU and 218 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 10.24 percent.
A total of 346,586 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,421 deaths and 41,660 recoveries.
As of Sunday, 3,902,918 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
