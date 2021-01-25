Foggy and Rainy Monday Morning

Patchy to dense fog will be across areas this morning as warm and moist air is moving in from the south. Southern portions of the Heartland are under a dense fog advisory until 6AM. Temperatures early starting off in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Light to moderate rainfall is becoming widespread during the early morning hours. Heavier rain will start to show around the time many are heading out for their morning commute. Plan for extra travel time today with reduced visibility from fog and heavy rain. Embedded thunder and lightning can occur especially in the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee during the early morning hours. There is a very small chance of an isolated storm during the early morning for winds and hail.