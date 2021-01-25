Foggy and Rainy Monday Morning

Patchy to dense fog will be across areas this morning as warm and moist air is moving in from the south. Southern portions of the Heartland are under a dense fog advisory until 6AM. Temperatures early starting off in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Light to moderate rainfall is becoming widespread during the early morning hours. Heavier rain will start to show around the time many are heading out for their morning commute. Plan for extra travel time today with reduced visibility from fog and heavy rain. Embedded thunder and lightning can occur especially in the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee during the early morning hours. There is a very small chance of an isolated storm during the early morning for winds and hail.
This afternoon, warming temperatures will range from the 40s in southern Illinois to the low 60s in Tennessee. We will be watching the warmer areas in southeast Missouri (especially the Bootheel), Kentucky, and Tennessee for more energy late this morning into the afternoon hours not only for very heavy rain, but also a chance for strong to severe storms. Rainfall will range from 1-2 inches with a band of 2-3 inches possible in our central and southern counties.
We will get a short break with calmer weather Tuesday before another system moves to our south Wednesday that could bring a mixture of rain/snow. Ground temperatures will be above freezing, but a light snow accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces can’t be ruled out.
A lot to watch over the next few days!
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.