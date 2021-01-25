Flash flooding possible this afternoon and evening, small threat for an isolated strong/severe storm too

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern through the evening hours. Especially across parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. Along with that, there will be a small threat for an isolated severe storm in our far southern counties through the late afternoon hours. There will be a big span in temperatures as we push towards sunset. Northern areas will barely hit 40, while our southeastern counties will approach 60 degrees. Tonight will be calmer, but not too cold. Lows will only drop into the 30s and 40s. Mainly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday, but we will get a little break in the active weather. Watching for some snowfall on Wednesday for much of the Heartland, could bring some light accumulations.