First Alert: Rain with thunderstorms, heavy downpours possible

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. for our southern counties.
Light to moderate rainfall will be widespread during the early morning hours.
Heavier rain will begin during the morning commute.
Allow for extra travel time today due to heavy rain and fog reducing visibility.
Embedded thunderstorms are also possible during the morning hours, especially in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
There will be a very wide high temperature range this afternoon, with 40s in southern Illinois to the low 60s in Tennessee.
In the warmer areas of the Heartland, especially the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee, there is a chance for heavy rain with strong to severe storms.
Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches, with 2-3 inches possible in our southern counties.
We will get a short break for some calmer weather on Tuesday ahead of the next system on Wednesday, which could bring a mixture of rain and snow.
Heavy snow does not look likely, but accumulations can’t be ruled out.
Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.