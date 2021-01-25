Egyptian Health Dept. reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The individuals include:
Saline County
• Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 demographics unknown case status in progress
• Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 70′s Gallatin County
• Female: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 50′s
White County
• Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 2 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s
• Male: 3 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 3 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s, 1 in their 80′s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,247 lab confirmed positives, including 39 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,511 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 439 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
