Cape Girardeau woman spreads breast cancer awareness through magazine contest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman is trying to spread breast cancer awareness through winning a tattoo magazine cover contest.
Alex Beck found an opportunity online where she entered the contest to be pictured on the cover of an Inked magazine.
Beck has several tattoos, which tell the story of the breast cancer she survived and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis she endures, all while she works, is a full-time mom and wife.
She wanted to use this magazine contest platform to reach out to people about breast exams and tell her story.
“I kind of wanted to reach out to young girls and the importance of self-exams,” Beck said. “To try to catch it. Because, if I wouldn’t have found my lump then I don’t know if I would have caught it in time, because it already spread.”
She hoped her message would reach people now through the voting portion of the contest, as well.
“I mean, it could be life or death for sure,” Beck said. “Especially when you have kids. It just scares me. If I wouldn’t have found my lump, then how long would it have gone on. And it already started to spread to my lymph nodes. So, I was already at stage 2.”
Beck has a family history of breast cancer. Her grandmother survived it; however, three of her great aunts did not.
Beck also said she struggles with multiple sclerosis, which also took a while to be diagnosed.
“That’s why one of my tattoos I have snowflakes and they call it ‘MS the snowflake disease’ because not two people are the same,” Beck said.
She currently works and owns her own company called Ashri. She cleans an Airbnb and several banks in southeast Missouri and in the St. Louis region. This allows her to help pay her mounting medical bills.
She said if she won, she would use the contest money to help pay off the debt.
She also gets tattoos to take attention away from the scars from procedures she has had.
She got her first tattoo at age 18 and plans on getting more.
“I’m hoping to add on to make my scars more beautiful,” Beck said. “I don’t want to cover them so much; I just want to make them prettier. I don’t want to be ashamed of it.”
The contest is broken down into groups. Voting for the top 15 ends on Thursday, January 28 at 10 p.m. You can find her profile here.
The cover photo will be used for the month of March and the winning participant will be awarded $25,000.
