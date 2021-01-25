Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center: COVID-19 vaccine limited, those who don’t fall under eligibility asked to cancel appointment

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says the COVID-19 vaccine is very limited, and asks anyone who made an appointment to get it that does not fall under the eligibility requirements to cancel the appointment.
Missouri is currently in Phase 1A, Phase 1B Tier 1 and Phase 1B Tier 2. You can click here for more information on who is eligible under these phases and tiers.
The health center said some people that do not fall into these phases and tiers scheduled appointments to receive the vaccine at one of their clinics. They ask those who have made appointments, and are not in the listed phases above, to cancel their appointments to make room for those who need it most.
The health center said they would be canceling appointments for those that do not meet the criteria.
The vaccine clinics will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday the week of January 25 throughout the county. You can click here to visit the health center’s website.
