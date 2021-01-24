Sports tournaments help give boost of revenue to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SportsPlex is having another successful tournament this weekend featuring more than 100 basketball teams in their Reebok series basketball tournament.
This two-day event had a collective 2,000 fans, players and staff that came at various times.
Heather Davis with Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec said this helps with the economic impact in Cape Girardeau, a rebound from when they were dealing with tighter COVID restrictions.
“The hotels have been filled for probably the last 3 months on weekends, just from tournaments out here,” Davis said. “I know this summer with tournaments that were happening at Shawnee, sometimes they were filtering down to Sikeston and Perryville with hotel rooms because there were so many of them.”
Davis also mentioned they took extra precautions and safety measures in place, including, taking the temperature of everyone coming through the doors.
“We try to be as safe and reasonable as possible,” Davis said. “We put in extra precautions, extra hand sanitation, and extra cleaning in the facility. We do require masks at all times so everybody in the facility. So we do have extra precautions and try to make it as safe as we can.”
Davis said this is also a good opportunity for kids to get out of their homes and enjoy being out.
