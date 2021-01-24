Missing Mississippi Co. woman found dead

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Madisson Lambert, a missing Mississippi County woman, was found dead on January 23.
It is currently unclear what is the cause of death, but an autopsy has been scheduled.
Lambert was last seen on Dec. 26.
Her car was later found outside of East Prairie on County Road 535, it appeared to be wrecked in a drainage ditch.
On January 18, police arrested three people on drug charges during a search warrant at a home on Eddie Street where Lambert was reportedly last seen.
Lambert’s scrapbook was found in the home.
Lambert’s aunt, Marsha Keene-Frye, described her in a Jan. 21 interview as, “a beautiful young woman with a life ahead of her.”
