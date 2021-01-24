Gov. Beshear: 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 49 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Saturday afternoon on the continuing effort against the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
The governor provided new numbers through his social media pages, announcing the state’s positivity rate is below 11 percent for a second day in a row.
Saturday’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 10.56 percent in the commonwealth.
Beshear confirmed 3,795 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported in Kentucky to 344,568.
An additional 49 deaths were also confirmed Saturday. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth is now 3,386.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,604
- Patients currently in ICU : 403
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 209
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
