First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A very wet and active start to the work week starts late tonight and runs through Wednesday. Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are still likely late tonight and Monday. Precip forecasts continue to show about 1 to 3 inches of rainfall over this period. Heavy downpours could lead to rapid runoff at times. Another issue is the small threat of severe storms on Monday, especially across southern counties. The Bootheel, Tn and parts of Ky could end up on the warm side of a front by Monday afternoon, resulting in a slight threat of severe storms. After a break on Tuesday, a colder system could bring rain changing to wet snow on Wednesday…with some accumulation appearing possible over SE MO and S IL by late in the day.