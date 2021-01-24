FIRST ALERT: Rain, thunderstorms expected tonight and Monday

(KFVS) - A weather system moving through early today will bring mainly morning rain to the area.
It could get just cold enough this morning for a little freezing rain, mixed with a few snowflakes or sleet pellets, in our northern counties especially along the I-64 corridor of Southern Illinois.
Otherwise it looks like most of the region will stay just above freezing.
Rain should taper off to just cloudy cool conditions by this afternoon.
However, it won’t stay rain-free for long as a much wetter system moves in overnight.
A very wet and active start to the work week starts late tonight and runs through Wednesday.
Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are still likely late tonight and Monday.
Precipitation forecasts continue to show about 1 to 3 inches of rainfall over this period.
Heavy downpours could lead to rapid runoff at times.
Another issue is the small threat of severe storms on Monday, especially across southern counties.
The Bootheel, Tennessee and parts of Kentucky could end up on the warm side of a front by Monday afternoon, resulting in a slight threat of severe storms.
After a break on Tuesday, a colder system could bring rain changing to wet snow on Wednesday…with some accumulation appearing possible over SE MO and S IL by late in the day.
