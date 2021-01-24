Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | January 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 1:52 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Saline County

o Female: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 40′s

o Male: 1 in their 70′s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 20s

o Male: 1 in their 20′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 70′s

o Male: 1 in their 30′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,239 lab confirmed positives, including 39 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,494 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 436 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.