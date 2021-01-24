Cave-in-Rock ferry temporarily closed; ATV drove into water

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to an accident at the Illinois Landing.
The service stopped at around 9 p.m., a side by side ATV drove into the water at the Illinois side when the ferry was loading on the Kentucky.
Witnesses said that there may have been two occupants on the ATV.
While the ATV has been recovered, divers are searching for the occupants.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and Harding County Emergency Management are being assisted by the Crittenden County Rescue Squad.
Due to the divers searching the river near the Illinois landing, the ferry has halted service and may have to remain closed on Sunday morning.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.