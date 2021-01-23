Heartland students compete in nationwide CyberPatriot Challenge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Air Force JROTC CyberPatriot Team from Cape Central High School is competing in a nationwide CyberPatriot Challenge.
This team is currently first in the state and 45th in the nation out of roughly 800 teams.
This competition promotes the education of cyber-security skills.
This team looks at different operating systems to try to find any vulnerabilities and resolve them to make the network stronger and safer.
This isn’t just a competition but helps the students with possible jobs after graduating.
“There’s 6 million unfilled jobs in cyber-security today,” Junior ROTC instructor Colonel Mike Goodman said. “Our whole society depends on the safety of our cyber networks. 6 million unfilled jobs. Every company, every entity, every organization has some type of cyber network and they need those vulnerabilities secured.”
Gregg Hallman is a senior at Central High School. He feels it’s important to have this competition for the real world.
“Everything kind of revolves around technology, Hallman said. “A lot of this, even big companies, and it’s hard to recognize, but they’re just super vulnerable. Everything that we used can be hacked. Everyday you’ll see something new. Coming out there’s back doors and such and we need to protect these.”
The top 13 teams in the JROTC division will be able to go to the national championship.
There’s also many scholarships and internships available for those 13 teams.
Results of the competition will be available within a couple weeks.
